BRIEF-PTC Inc now sees FY 17 GAAP EPS from $0.21 to $0.32

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 PTC Inc :
* PTC Inc - now sees Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.02 to EPS of $0.02
* Now sees FY 17 GAAP EPS from $0.21 to $0.32
* Revised Q1, FY GAAP EPS guidance as previous guidance "inadvertently omitted interest expense for both Q1'17 and FY'17 periods" - SEC filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2efGIoC] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.