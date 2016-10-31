BRIEF-Southwest Airlines flight attendants approve tentative agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Southwest Airlines Co:
* Southwest Airlines flight attendants approve tentative agreement
* Union reports that 53.86 percent of those who cast ballots voted in favor of contract agreement
* Newly-ratified contract becomes amendable on November 1, 2018
* New contract includes a ratification bonus and annual wage rate increases over life of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.