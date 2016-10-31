版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines flight attendants approve tentative agreement

Oct 31 Southwest Airlines Co:

* Southwest Airlines flight attendants approve tentative agreement

* Union reports that 53.86 percent of those who cast ballots voted in favor of contract agreement

* Newly-ratified contract becomes amendable on November 1, 2018

* New contract includes a ratification bonus and annual wage rate increases over life of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

