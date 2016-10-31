版本:
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports 6.4 pct passive stake in Tracon Pharmaceuticals

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Johnson & Johnson reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Sept 27- SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2fap0k8

