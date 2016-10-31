BRIEF-CME Group to pay interest rate of 40 basis points/annum on overall clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 CME Group Inc :
* As of Nov. 14, to move portion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances from existing commercial depositories to Chicago fed
* On and after Nov. 14, co to pay interest rate of 40 basis points/annum on overall clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances
* CME spokeswoman says account will hold $1.5 billion to $2 billion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances Source text (bit.ly/2egcNgk) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.