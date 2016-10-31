版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二

BRIEF-Alipay set to announce tie-up with Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Alipay is set to announce a tie-up with online-payments arm of Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources

* Alipay forging partnerships in the U.S. , Europe and Asia - WSJ

Source : (on.wsj.com/2f5cdkL)

