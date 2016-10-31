版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Brocade Communications is in advanced talks to sell itself- Bloomberg,citing sources

Oct 31 Brocade Communications Systems Inc :

* Brocade communications systems is in advanced talks to sell itself- Bloomberg,citing sources

* Broadcom Ltd is one of the interested potential buyers for Brocade Communications - Bloomberg,citing sources Source bloom.bg/2f5l7i7

