版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's sells five stores to General Growth Properties

Oct 31 Macy's Inc -

* Has sold five stores to General Growth Properties

* Purchase price of four stores was $46 million

* Expects to realize a gain of $32 million from store sales in Q3 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐