公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock director William Demchak reports open market purchase of 1,200 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

Oct 31 Blackrock Inc :

* Blackrock-Director William Demchak reports open market purchase of 1,200 shares of co's common stock at average price of $341.11 per share on Oct 27 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

