BRIEF-Allegheny says closed Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility on Oct 25

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* Allegheny Technologies - on Oct 25 announced closure of Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility
* Allegheny Technologies - as a result of closures, Q4 2016 results are expected to include a range of $4 million to $14 million for contract termination costs
* Allegheny Technologies - Q4 results expected to include about $3 million of termination benefits for pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
* Q4 results expected to include approximately $2 million for supplemental unemployment benefits
* Allegheny Technologies - cash expenditures for contract termination and supplemental unemployment benefit costs seen to be incurred through Q1 of 2018 Source text: (prn.to/2efOCP1) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
