BRIEF-National Presto Industries Q3 net sales $93.07 mln

Oct 31 National Presto Industries Inc :

* National Presto Industries Inc- qtrly net sales $93.07 million versus $90.90 million

* National Presto Industries Inc- qtrly earnings per share $1.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

