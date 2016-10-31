版本:
BRIEF-Iron Mountain declares cash dividend of $0.55 per share

Oct 31 Iron Mountain Inc :

* Declared a cash dividend of $0.55 USD per share on common stock and chess depository interests (CDIS) of company

* Increases quarterly dividend per share by 13% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

