版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Fir Tree reports 25.6 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum Co

Oct 31 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Fir Tree Inc reports 25.6 percent stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc as of October 21 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2e6CcFL] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐