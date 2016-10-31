版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines' board approve amendments to Delta's bylaws

Oct 31 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines Inc - on October 28, 2016, board approved amendments to delta's bylaws, primarily to implement a proxy access provision - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2f2hlbi) Further company coverage:

