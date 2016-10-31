版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Terra Firma proposes to purchase through facilities of TSX Venture up to 1.9 mln common shares

Oct 31 Terra Firma Capital Corp :

* Terra Firma Capital - pursuant to NCIB, company proposes to purchase through facilities of TSX Venture up to an aggregate of 1.9 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

