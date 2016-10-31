BRIEF-NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric Delivery Company file joint merger approval application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 NextEra Energy Inc
* NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric delivery company file joint merger approval application with the public utility commission of Texas
* NextEra Energy Inc - Oncor name, local management and Dallas headquarters will be maintained
* NextEra energy - Upon close, Oncor CEO Bob Shapard to chair oncor board and Oncor SVP, general counsel and secretary Allen Nye to become Oncor CEO
* NextEra Energy Inc - All debt that resides directly above oncor will be extinguished with respect to deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
