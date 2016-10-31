版本:
BRIEF-NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric Delivery Company file joint merger approval application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas

Oct 31 NextEra Energy Inc

* NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric delivery company file joint merger approval application with the public utility commission of Texas

* NextEra Energy Inc - Oncor name, local management and Dallas headquarters will be maintained

* NextEra energy - Upon close, Oncor CEO Bob Shapard to chair oncor board and Oncor SVP, general counsel and secretary Allen Nye to become Oncor CEO

* NextEra Energy Inc - All debt that resides directly above oncor will be extinguished with respect to deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

