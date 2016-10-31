BRIEF-Navigator Holdings Ltd enters into a $220 mln loan facility

Oct 31 Navigator Holdings Ltd

* Navigator Holdings Ltd. enters into a $220 million loan facility

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement consists of a term loan facility, revolving credit facility and newbuilding term loan facility

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement matures in seven years, bears interest at an annual rate of U.S. Libor plus a margin of 2.6%

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement will be secured by ten of company's vessels

* Agreement to give delivery financing of up to maximum 70% of fair market value of co's final newbuilding, Navigator Jorf

* Says facility agreement to refinance two existing loan facilities that are due to mature in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: