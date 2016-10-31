BRIEF-Navigator Holdings Ltd enters into a $220 mln loan facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Navigator Holdings Ltd
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. enters into a $220 million loan facility
* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement consists of a term loan facility, revolving credit facility and newbuilding term loan facility
* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement matures in seven years, bears interest at an annual rate of U.S. Libor plus a margin of 2.6%
* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Facility agreement will be secured by ten of company's vessels
* Agreement to give delivery financing of up to maximum 70% of fair market value of co's final newbuilding, Navigator Jorf
* Says facility agreement to refinance two existing loan facilities that are due to mature in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
