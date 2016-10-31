版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Unique Fabricating entered into first amendment to credit agreement

Oct 31 Unique Fabricating Inc

* Unique Fabricating Inc - On October 28, 2016 co entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated April 29, 2016 - SEC filing

* Unique Fabricating Inc - Amendment contains consent of lenders and agent to sale of company's property in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Source text: [bit.ly/2esDHyR] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐