BRIEF-Unique Fabricating entered into first amendment to credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Unique Fabricating Inc
* Unique Fabricating Inc - On October 28, 2016 co entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated April 29, 2016 - SEC filing
* Unique Fabricating Inc - Amendment contains consent of lenders and agent to sale of company's property in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Source text: [bit.ly/2esDHyR] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
