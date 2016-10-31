版本:
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum announces Permian Basin Resources and EOR acquisitions

Oct 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp -

* Occidental Petroleum announces Permian Basin Resources and EOR acquisitions

* Total purchase price for these transactions is approximately $2 billion

* Total purchase price has been funded from existing cash on hand.

* Leasehold acquisition includes approximately 35,000 net acres in Reeves and Pecos Counties, Texas, in southern Delaware Basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

