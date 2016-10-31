版本:
BRIEF-Boeing declares quarterly dividend of $1.09 per share

Oct 31 Boeing Co -

* Board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and nine cents ($1.09) per share

* Board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and nine cents ($1.09) per share

