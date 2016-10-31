版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Lexicon announces publication Of TELESTAR study results for Telotristat Ethyl

Oct 31 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Results from pivotal phase 3 clinical study of Telotristat Ethyl show clinical benefit in patients with carcinoid syndrome

* Treatment with Telotristat Ethyl was generally well tolerated during double-blind treatment period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

