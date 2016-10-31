BRIEF-Terex Q3 adjusted EPS $0.19 from continuing operations excluding items

Oct 31 Terex Corp :
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Terex corp - expect our full year earnings to be $0.70 to
$0.80 per share, excluding restructuring and other unusual items
* Terex Corp - "global capital equipment market remains
challenging"
* Terex Corp - expect to generate free cash flow of $150 to
$200 million for FY
* Qtrly net sales $ 1,056.4 million versus $ 1,255.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $1.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $1.06 billion versus $$1.26 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text: (bit.ly/2faGDR1)
Further company coverage: