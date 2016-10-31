BRIEF-Valeant comments on report of investigation by U.S. Attorney's office

Oct 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals comments on press report

* Valeant- issued statement regarding comments attributed to anonymous sources in press report regarding ongoing investigation by U.S. Attorney's office

* Valeant - fully cooperating with authorities throughout investigation, are in frequent contact with U.S. Attorney's office for Southern District of New York