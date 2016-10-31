版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant comments on report of investigation by U.S. Attorney's office

Oct 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals comments on press report

* Valeant- issued statement regarding comments attributed to anonymous sources in press report regarding ongoing investigation by U.S. Attorney's office

* Valeant - fully cooperating with authorities throughout investigation, are in frequent contact with U.S. Attorney's office for Southern District of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐