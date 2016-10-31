BRIEF-Blackberry signs agreement with Ford for expanded use of its QNX and security software

Oct 31 Blackberry Ltd :

* Blackberry signs agreement with Ford Motor Company for expanded use of Blackberry's QNX and security software

* Blackberry Ltd - terms of deal are confidential.

* Blackberry - co will dedicate team to work with Ford on expanding use of Blackberry's QNX Neutrino Operating System, Certicom security technology