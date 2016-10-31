版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry signs agreement with Ford for expanded use of its QNX and security software

Oct 31 Blackberry Ltd :

* Blackberry signs agreement with Ford Motor Company for expanded use of Blackberry's QNX and security software

* Blackberry Ltd - terms of deal are confidential.

* Blackberry - co will dedicate team to work with Ford on expanding use of Blackberry's QNX Neutrino Operating System, Certicom security technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

