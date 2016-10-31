版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-New Residential Investment's unit issued $500 mln of rated receivables-backed term notes

Oct 31 New Residential Investment Corp

* New Residential Investment-Co, unit,HLSS Holdings, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Ocwen,Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch entered securitization transaction

* New Residential Investment-Unit issued $500 million of rated receivables-backed term notes, $400 million of rated receivables-backed term notes Source text: [bit.ly/2faQVjK] Further company coverage:

