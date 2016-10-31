BRIEF-New Residential Investment's unit issued $500 mln of rated receivables-backed term notes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 New Residential Investment Corp
* New Residential Investment-Co, unit,HLSS Holdings, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Ocwen,Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch entered securitization transaction
* New Residential Investment-Unit issued $500 million of rated receivables-backed term notes, $400 million of rated receivables-backed term notes Source text: [bit.ly/2faQVjK] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.