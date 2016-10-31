版本:
2016年 11月 1日

BRIEF-Celgene Corp reports 12.3 pct stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG - SEC filing

Oct 31 Celgene Corp :

* Celgene Corp reports 12.3 percent stake in CRISPR Therapeutics Ag as of October 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

