BRIEF-Atmos Energy announces sale of Atmos Energy Marketing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Atmos Energy Corp :
* Atmos Energy announces sale of Atmos Energy Marketing
* Atmos Energy Corp - no impact on earnings per share growth of six to eight percent through fiscal 2020 from deal
* Atmos Energy Corp - Atmos Energy to sell its nonregulated gas marketing business to a subsidiary of Centerpoint Energy
* Atmos Energy Corp - proceeds from transaction will be redeployed to fund infrastructure investment in regulated business
* Atmos Energy Corp - once sale is complete, Atmos Energy will have fully exited nonregulated gas marketing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
