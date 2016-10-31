BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh says Akers will temporarily idle certain operations at facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp :
* Åkers National Roll issues warn notice at Avonmore facility
* Ampco-Pittsburgh - Akers National Roll Co intends to temporarily idle certain operations at facility due to "challenging global market conditions"
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel does not expect actions to cause any interruption in shipments to its customers
* "If market conditions do not improve, idling of affected portions of facility is expected to begin in early January 2017"
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel is restructuring its global cast roll operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
