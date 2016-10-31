BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics committed to a reduction in workforce of four positions

Oct 31 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - Committed to a reduction in workforce of four positions

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - Since beginning of October 2016, company's workforce has been reduced by ten employees, or approximately 38%

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - Plans to implement additional cost control measures in Q4 of 2016 to further reduce its expenditures