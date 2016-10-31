BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics committed to a reduction in workforce of four positions

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast Therapeutics Inc - Committed to a reduction in workforce of four positions
* Mast Therapeutics Inc - Since beginning of October 2016, company's workforce has been reduced by ten employees, or approximately 38%
* Mast Therapeutics Inc - Plans to implement additional cost control measures in Q4 of 2016 to further reduce its expenditures Source text: [bit.ly/2fy0PQI] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
