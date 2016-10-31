BRIEF-Ecology and Environment Inc files for non-timely 10-K SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Ecology And Environment Inc -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing
* Company needs additional time to prepare its financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016
* Additional time is necessary to finalize operating results for South American units for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016
* Expects to report significant reduction in net income from South American operations for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2eNPyLg] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.