BRIEF-Ecology and Environment Inc files for non-timely 10-K SEC filing

Oct 31 Ecology And Environment Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing

* Company needs additional time to prepare its financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016

* Additional time is necessary to finalize operating results for South American units for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016

* Expects to report significant reduction in net income from South American operations for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016