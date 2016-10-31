版本:
BRIEF-Ecology and Environment Inc files for non-timely 10-K SEC filing

Oct 31 Ecology And Environment Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing

* Company needs additional time to prepare its financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016

* Additional time is necessary to finalize operating results for South American units for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016

* Expects to report significant reduction in net income from South American operations for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2eNPyLg] Further company coverage:

