2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Celsion files for resale of up to 8.8 mln shares of co's common stock

Oct 31 Celsion Corp -

* Files for resale of up to 8.8 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dWdFbl] Further company coverage:

