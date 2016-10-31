BRIEF-Solarcity Corp dismissal of derivative litigation regarding non-employee director compensation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Solarcity Corp
* Solarcity Corp - Dismissal of derivative litigation regarding non-employee director compensation - SEC filing
* Solarcity-Plaintiff informed co he would seek award of fees,expenses for his counsel relating to benefits "purportedly conferred" on co due to action
* Solarcity-Co, plaintiff subsequently engaged in arms-length negotiations concerning merits and risks of application for award of attorneys' fees, expenses
* Solarcity-Agreed to resolve the dispute over an award of fees and expenses by paying $150,000 to the plaintiff's counsel Source text: [bit.ly/2e6BJna] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
