BRIEF-Avista Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19

Nov 1 Avista Corp
* Avista corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* Is confirming its 2016 guidance for consolidated earnings
to be in range of $1.96 to $2.16 per diluted share
* Avista corp- expect avista utilities to contribute in
range of $1.91 to $2.05 per diluted share for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total operating revenues $287.2 million versus
$298.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $306.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
