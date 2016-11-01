BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum Q3 revenue $2.73 bln vs. $3.25 bln

Nov 1 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Qtrly total revenue $2,733 million versus $3,246 million
* Q3 revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says total average daily
production volumes were 605,000 boe for Q3 of 2016, compared to
653,000 boe for Q2 of 2016
* Occidental Petroleum - Average worldwide realized crude
oil prices were $41.49 per barrel for Q3 of 2016, an increase of
5 percent compared with Q2
* Occidental Petroleum Corp - Chemical pre-tax earnings for
Q3 of 2016 were $117 million compared to $88 million for Q2 of
2016
Source: (bit.ly/2eizEYw)
