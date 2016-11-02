BRIEF-Noble Energy- sees Q4 activity to be higher than first 3 quarters combined - Conf call

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Noble Energy Inc
* Estimates will have well over $5 billion in liquidity on hand at the end of the year - exec on conf call
* Q4 activity will be higher than first 3 quarters combined - exec on conf call
* Has recently commenced drilling an additional development well at tamara- exec on conf call
* Even with acceleration in activity, will still be well under $1.5 billion in capital this year- exec on conf call
* "starting to see rig prices creep up ever so slightly" - exec on conf call
* Will be free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter - exec on conf call
* Expects to receive some proceeds in q4 from sale of a 3 percent interest in tamar gas field - exec on conf call Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.