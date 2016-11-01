BRIEF-Swift Transportation makes announcement regarding litigation

Nov 1 Swift Transportation Co

* Swift transportation - received new, unfavorable information regarding certain litigation that was outstanding as of sept30, 2016 related to co's swift refrigerated segment

* Swift transportation - based on new information, co has revised its estimated exposure related to the litigation and increased legal reserves by $22 million

* Swift transportation - increase in legal reserves related to certain litigation negatively impacted q3 diluted eps and adjusted eps by $0.10