BRIEF-Swift Transportation makes announcement regarding litigation

Nov 1 Swift Transportation Co
* Swift transportation - received new, unfavorable
information regarding certain litigation that was outstanding as
of sept30, 2016 related to co's swift refrigerated segment
* Swift transportation - based on new information, co has
revised its estimated exposure related to the litigation and
increased legal reserves by $22 million
* Swift transportation - increase in legal reserves related
to certain litigation negatively impacted q3 diluted eps and
adjusted eps by $0.10
