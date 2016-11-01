版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lakeland Financial reports understatment of earning assets as part of Q3 results review

Nov 1 Lakeland Financial Corp:

* During review of Q3 results, identified cash held at the federal reserve bank of Chicago was not included in total earning assets

* Resulting understatement of earning assets had effect of overstating net interest margin for Q2 , Q3 of 2016

* Instead, the cash was reported in cash and due from banks in nonearning assets

* Net interest margin for Q2, Q3 of 2016 was 3.19%, 3.08%, respectively

* Company previously reported 3.24% and 3.20% for second and third quarters of 2016, respectively Source text:[bit.ly/2f7GW2w ] Further company coverage:

