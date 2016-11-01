BRIEF-Lakeland Financial reports understatment of earning assets as part of Q3 results review

Nov 1 Lakeland Financial Corp:
* During review of Q3 results, identified cash held at the
federal reserve bank of Chicago was not included in total
earning assets
* Resulting understatement of earning assets had effect of
overstating net interest margin for Q2 , Q3 of 2016
* Instead, the cash was reported in cash and due from banks
in nonearning assets
* Net interest margin for Q2, Q3 of 2016 was 3.19%, 3.08%,
respectively
* Company previously reported 3.24% and 3.20% for second and
third quarters of 2016, respectively
