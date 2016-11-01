BRIEF-Teamsters says Lyft drivers, among others, filed objections to class-action lawsuit settlement

Nov 1 Teamsters:
* Lyft drivers, Uber Lyft Teamsters Rideshare Alliance,
Teamsters Joint Council 7, Joint Council 42 filed objections to
class-action lawsuit settlement
* Current $27 million settlement adjusted from preliminary
settlement of $12.5 million because of inaccuracies in
calculating mileage logged by drivers
* Proposed final settlement covers only 17 percent of
estimated damages for drivers' reimbursement claim
* Objections to class-action lawsuit settlement which would
continue to "misclassify" Lyft employees in california as
independent contractors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: