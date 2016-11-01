BRIEF-Teamsters says Lyft drivers, among others, filed objections to class-action lawsuit settlement

Nov 1 Teamsters:

* Lyft drivers, Uber Lyft Teamsters Rideshare Alliance, Teamsters Joint Council 7, Joint Council 42 filed objections to class-action lawsuit settlement

* Current $27 million settlement adjusted from preliminary settlement of $12.5 million because of inaccuracies in calculating mileage logged by drivers

* Proposed final settlement covers only 17 percent of estimated damages for drivers' reimbursement claim

* Objections to class-action lawsuit settlement which would continue to "misclassify" Lyft employees in california as independent contractors