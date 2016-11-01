BRIEF-T2 Biosystems announces collaboration with Allergan

Nov 1 T2 Biosystems Inc -
* T2 Biosystems announces collaboration with Allergan to
develop the first blood-based diagnostic panel to detect
antimicrobial resistance
* Under terms of agreement, Allergan will pay T2 Biosystems
$4 million in milestone payments
* T2 Biosystems retains exclusive worldwide distribution
rights for all products developed through the partnership
* Allergan has option to cooperatively market T2 Biosystems'
menu of sepsis diagnostics to targeted hospitals around world
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: