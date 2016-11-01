版本:
BRIEF-T2 Biosystems announces collaboration with Allergan

Nov 1 T2 Biosystems Inc -

* T2 Biosystems announces collaboration with Allergan to develop the first blood-based diagnostic panel to detect antimicrobial resistance

* Under terms of agreement, Allergan will pay T2 Biosystems $4 million in milestone payments

* T2 Biosystems retains exclusive worldwide distribution rights for all products developed through the partnership

* Allergan has option to cooperatively market T2 Biosystems' menu of sepsis diagnostics to targeted hospitals around world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

