BRIEF-RSP Permian qtrly earnings per share $0.01

Nov 1 Rsp Permian Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Qtrly production increased by 24% to 29.8 mboe/d as
compared to 3Q15 and increased by 13% as compared to 2Q16
* RSP Permian Inc - increased expected 2016 average daily
production by 5% at mid-point to 28.5 - 29.5 mboe/d
* RSP Permian Inc - narrowed 2016 development capital
expenditure budget range to $295 - $315 million
* RSP Permian Inc - estimated net daily production in 2017
to average in range of 52.0 - 56.0 mboe/d, 86% above 2016
mid-point guidance
* RSP Permian Inc - preliminary 2017 drilling and completion
budget expected to be in range of $520 - $560 million
* RSP Permian Inc - 2017 total capital expenditure budget,
including infrastructure and workovers, expected to be $570 -
$630 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
