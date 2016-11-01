BRIEF-Alleghany Q3 operating EPS $9.44

Nov 1 Alleghany Corp :
* Q3 operating earnings per share $9.44
* Q3 earnings per share $10.09
* Alleghany- qtrly book value per common share was $525.13
as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 8.0 pct from book value
per common share as of Dec 31, 2015
* Alleghany Corp - qtrly net premiums written $1,236.7
million versus $1,013.2 million
* Alleghany Corp - qtrly net investment income $120.6
million versus $118.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $7.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Alleghany Corp- TransRe's 2016 Q3 combined ratio was 92.3
pct, compared with 92.6 pct for 2015 Q3
