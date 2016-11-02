版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 14:50 BJT

BRIEF-SAF HOLLAND to deliver fifth wheels for trucks to Navistar Inc

Nov 2 SAF HOLLAND SA :

* Has been named as standard supplier for north american market by U.S. truck manufacturer Navistar, will deliver fifth wheels for trucks to Navistar International Trucks

* Expects to generate additional sales in mid to upper single digit USD million range per year depending on further development of North American truck market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

