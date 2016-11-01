BRIEF-Douglas Emmett qtrly FFO per share $0.47

Nov 1 Douglas Emmett Inc :

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.47

* Douglas Emmett Inc sees 2016 net income per common share diluted of $0.53 to $0.57 per share

* Douglas Emmett - for 2016 increasing the midpoint of AFFO guidance by 3 cents to $1.44 to $1.46 per share

* Douglas Emmett Inc- for FY 2016, increasing midpoint of FFO guidance by 2 cents to $1.79 to $1.81 per share

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly total revenue $192.1 million versus $160.1 million

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly total revenue $192.1 million versus $160.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $190.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S