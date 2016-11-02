BRIEF-KKR drops from bidding for Takata - Bloomberg, citing sources

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* KKR & Co drops from bidding for Takata Corp - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Representatives from KKR & Co weren't present when automakers met last week with the bidders for Takata - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Autoliv, Key Safety Systems,Flex-N-Gate Corp, Daicel bidding along with Bain Capital, were at meetings held in New York- Bloomberg, citing sources

