BRIEF-El Paso Electric posts Q3 earnings of $1.84/share

Nov 2 El Paso Electric Co:

* Q3 earnings per share $1.84

* Adjusting and narrowing earnings guidance for 2016 to a range of $2.25 to $2.40 per basic share

* Capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be approximately $233 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenues $323.2 million versus $289.7 million