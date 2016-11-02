版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Salesforce.com sold $348.2 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

Nov 2 Salesforce.com Inc:

* Salesforce.com sold $348.2 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fasp5W) Further company coverage:

