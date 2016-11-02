BRIEF-Summit Materials Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Summit Materials Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 revenue $480.2 million versus $426.3 million
* Summit materials inc says reaffirmed full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA financial guidance of $360.0 million to $370.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $477.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit materials inc says for full year 2016, company is reiterating its gross capital expenditures guidance to be in range of $150.0 million to $170.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.