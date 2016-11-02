版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-The Estée Lauder Companies increases quarterly dividend 13% to $0.34 per share

Nov 2 Estee Lauder Companies Inc :

* The Estée Lauder Companies Inc increases quarterly dividend 13% to $0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

