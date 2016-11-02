BRIEF-Steris reports Q2 eps $0.47

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Steris Plc -
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.89
* Q2 revenue $646.4 million, up 32 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $670.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy revenue up 19 to 20 percent
* Steris plc - full year organic revenue growth rate and earnings outlook maintained
* Fy revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fdkSBl Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.