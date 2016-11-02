版本:
BRIEF-Steris reports Q2 eps $0.47

Nov 2 Steris Plc -

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 revenue $646.4 million, up 32 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $670.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy revenue up 19 to 20 percent

* Steris plc - full year organic revenue growth rate and earnings outlook maintained

* Fy revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fdkSBl Further company coverage:

