2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Verastem licenses Duvelisib from Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Nov 2 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Verastem licenses Duvelisib from Infinity Pharmaceuticals

* Verastem inc says under terms of license agreement, Verastem is obligated to pay to Infinity up to $28 million in milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

