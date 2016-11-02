版本:
BRIEF-Concordia International says Allan Oberman named CEO

Nov 2 Concordia International Corp -

* Concordia International announces new leadership appointments

* Allan Oberman named chief executive officer

* Jordan Kupinsky appointed chairman of board

* New appointments are effective november 14, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

